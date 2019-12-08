GRESHAM, Ore. — Dive teams on Monday recovered a swimmer's body from the Sandy River at Oxbow Park in Gresham.

The drowning was the second in two weeks at the popular park.

A 15-year-old boy was swimming when he went under the water and did not resurface Monday afternoon, according to a Gresham Fire spokesman.

His name has not been released.

Rescuers were called to the park at 3:15 p.m. Gresham Fire announced that the boy's body was recovered just after 7:30 p.m.

An 8-year-old boy drowned in the same area of the Sandy River on July 30.

Authorities are urging swimmers to wear the free life jackets that are offered at the park during the summer.

RELATED: Boy, 8, drowns in Sandy River at Gresham's Oxbow Park