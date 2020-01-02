VANCOUVER, Wash. — A teenage boy was killed in a head-on crash in Vancouver Friday evening.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 15000 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue.

The 17-year-old boy was heading southbound in a Mercedes sedan on Northeast 72nd Avenue when he crossed the center line, directly into the path of an oncoming northbound Ford van, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies don’t know what caused the teen to cross the center line.

The driver of the van, a 27-year-old Battle Ground man, suffered injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.

