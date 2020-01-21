VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two pedestrians, including at least one child, were killed in a crash on Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to Vancouver Fire.

Vancouver police said they don't know the age of the victims, but that one appears to be between 10 and 12 years old and the other is "an older teen or young adult." Police are waiting until they can confirm the identity of the victims before notifying family.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperative. Police said they don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The crash happened near Northeast 112th Avenue and 23rd Street. Northeast 112th Avenue will closed in the area of 23rd Street for several hours while investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

