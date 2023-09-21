Driver takes off after hitting, killing single mother of five in Tigard crash

Police said the driver took off from the scene southbound at Southwest Hall Boulevard Monday evening after hitting the mom of five, who died Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIGARD, Ore. — A single mother of five is dead after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Tigard early Monday evening, according to Tigard police.

The family of 45-year-old Maria Negrete is asking for the public's help in finding the driver and vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

On Sept. 18, around 8:53 p.m., Negrete and her boyfriend were driving southbound on Southwest Hall Boulevard just north of Pfaffle Street. They stopped in the center lane to pick up an item in the road, according to police.

Investigators believe that Negrete was hit by another car driving southbound, and the driver took off and continued south on Southwest Hall Boulevard.

Detectives are asking the public's help to identify the driver and or vehicle involved that they believe may have a new front-end and or windshield damage.

Investigators say anyone can anonymously provide a tip with information regarding the crash, vehicle or the driver involved by contacting Detective Kaci Mace at kaci.mace@tigard-or.gov or call 503-718-1800.

Negrete's children range in ages from 10 to 25-years-old. A GoFundMe has been started by her family to help with expenses.

Lucina Cardoza, a close friend to Negrete describes her to Tigard police, as an "amazing soul and person." Cardoza said, "She did everything for her kids, for her family. Her kids always came first, she never asked anybody for nothing."

Oregon U.S. House Representative, Andrea Salinas put out a statement regarding the fatal incident, “I was deeply saddened to learn that yet another treasured member of our community, Maria Negrete, was the victim of a fatal car accident on Hall Boulevard. My team and I are holding Maria’s entire family, including her five children, in our hearts. Her tragic death only further underscores the need for urgent action to keep our friends and neighbors safe, and I will continue to fight for federal funding to reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities along this dangerous roadway. But tonight, I join all of Oregon’s Sixth District in calling for justice for Maria’s killing. Those responsible for this horrific tragedy must be held accountable.”

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here