Vehicle hits and kills cyclist on North Portland Road

The crash happened Tuesday morning near North Portland Road and North Marine Drive. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Officers are investigating a crash that killed a cyclist Tuesday morning in North Portland, according to Portland police.

Police responded to a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on North Portland Road just before 6 a.m. The officers found the cyclist dead.

"The cyclist appeared to be an adult male," Portland police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash and he is cooperating with investigators.

Portland police have not released any information about what led up to the crash. They have also not identified the man who died or the driver who was involved. The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team is investigating.

Police closed North Portland Road between North Marine Drive and North Columbia Boulevard.



