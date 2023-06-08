A call to action over traffic deaths in Portland

Transportation and public health leaders will gather for news conference Monday to discuss a deadly time on Portland streets, with 44 traffic deaths so far is 2023.

PORTLAND, Oregon — So far this year Portland police say there have been 44 traffic deaths in the city, with 13 of them in July alone.

July 2023 has been the deadliest month of the year on Portland streets, from car crashes to pedestrians hit.



At a news conference on Monday, officials say there will be a call to action for the public and public agencies to take, as well a new report from Multnomah County on traffic deaths as a public health issue.



The reason is clear, starting just a few hours into the new year with 2023's first traffic death: someone police say was driving a stolen car, crashing and dying on Southeast 125th near Division.

“People love to just come flying into the neighborhood or flying out of the neighborhood, said resident Don Reynolds.



Since then the loss of life has continued, leading up to the heart of summer, with 13 dead in July.



That included a single crash that claimed the lives of three people. Officers believe this was the result of street racing.



“It feels like the streets of Portland have been really dangerous”, said PPB spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen, after that crash.

It certainly does feel that way, with 44 traffic deaths in Portland in 2023, with 28 killed in vehicles or on motorcycles, and 15 pedestrians killed, too. And five months still to go in 2023.



“It's happening in a year PPB reinstated a smaller version of its traffic division, which was disbanded in February of 2021. It includes a dozen officers, mostly on motorcycles and mostly working high crash areas, looking for dangerous driving behaviors like speeding and driving while intoxicated.

The unit is trying to cut into some of the 10,000 to 12,000 crashes reported in the city each year, and that too often leads to serious injuries and deaths. Like the crash in mid-July of a motorcyclist into an SUV, at what police described as a street racing/takeover event happening on North Marine drive. A 21-year old man from Canby on the motorcycle died.

Another example of a public health problem that is avoidable, yet is only getting worse.