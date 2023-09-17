Pedestrian suffers critical injuries in crash on Southeast 82nd Avenue

The pedestrian was hit by a car at Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard on Saturday night, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was critically injured when they were hit by a car on Southeast 82nd Avenue at Crystal Springs Boulevard on Saturday night, Portland police said.

The crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. near the Springwater Corridor Trail.

Initially, police stated the person died from their injuries but later said they suffered life-threatening injuries and were still alive at a hospital.

The driver involved stayed on the scene to talk with investigators.

The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team responded to investigate. This is the 56 time they have been called out this year.

Southeast 82nd Avenue was closed at the scene for several hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit via crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #: 23-244555.

SE 82nd avenue is closed in both directions to vehicular traffic from SE Flavel to Springwater corridor due to a trauma injury crash. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/oej3i8iYjk — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 17, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here