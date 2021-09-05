Tillamook County helping search for suspects in killing of 5 puppies

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is assisting the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division in identifying a suspect or suspects in the killing of five puppies. The puppies appeared to be 8-10-week-old female German Shepherd mixes that appeared to be drowned and found piled together near the logging gate on Fraiser Road. They ranged in color from black-and-tan to white.

Officials believe that the puppies were killed and dumped sometime Saturday, September 4, or early Sunday morning. If you have any information regarding this crime, the Tillamook Sheriff’s Office is asking that you please call the Oregon State Police tip line at 1-800-452-7888.



TCSO said in a news release on Facebook, “Please remember, shelters will accept any unwanted pets.”