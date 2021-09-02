Police seek possible victim of assault in Northwest Portland

The incident happened on July 22. PPB shared a video on social media showing the suspect walk toward the victim while swinging a club-like object.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police are asking the public for help identifying a person who may have been the victim of an assault in Northwest Portland over the summer.

The incident happened on July 22 at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. On Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) shared a video on social media showing the suspect walk toward the victim while swinging a club-like object. The video freezes and does not show what happened after that.

PPB has identified the suspect but has not released their name. Police have not given any details about what led to the alleged assault.