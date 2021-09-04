Man dead after Beaverton road rage incident between armed drivers

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Mark Stadamire of Salem died after gunshots were fired; the other driver has not been arrested.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man was killed after a "road rage" incident between two armed drivers near Beaverton Friday evening, police said.

On Friday, September 3, 2021, at 6:59 p.m., Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies and Beaverton Police officers responded to a shooting at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Southwest 103rd Avenue near Beaverton.

The initial investigation revealed that two adult men were fighting after an unspecified road rage incident.

Both men had gotten out of their vehicles on the side of the road armed with handguns. Multiple shots were fired and one man died at the scene.

The dead man has been identified as Mark E. Stadamire, 51, of Salem.

The other driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.