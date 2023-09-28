Former students sue Salem-Keizer Public Schools and choir teacher for alleged sexual abuse and negligence

Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, as they’re identified in the case, said their former choir teacher at McNary High School preyed on them for years.

KEIZER, Ore. — Two former high school students are suing the Salem-Keizer School Public Schools and a choir teacher, who they say groomed, harassed and abused them while they were teens. The civil lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Marion County.

Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, as they’re identified in this case, said Joshua Rist, their former choir teacher at McNary High School in Keizer, preyed on them for years. Their lawyer told KGW they’re disturbed to find out that the teacher still works for the district, now at an elementary school across town.

“The purpose of this lawsuit is really simple, and it's to send a message to the Salem-Keizer School District that they simply have to put their students’ safety first,” said Attorney Emily Stebbins, who represents Jane Doe 1 and 2.

The lawsuit alleges that between 2015 and 2020, Rist formed inappropriate relationships with the two students simultaneously. The plaintiffs claim their teacher sexually abused them and the school district didn’t do enough to stop it.

“All of this abuse went on for years,” Stebbins said. “It wasn't just a few interactions that were inappropriate. It was a years-long systemic, prolonged grooming behavior, inappropriate topics ranging from masturbation to sexual topics that no high school girl should ever have to talk to their teacher. Somebody they trusted, a mentor, somebody they thought was there for them with good intentions, had nothing but ill intentions for them.”



Stebbins said, while her clients are each asking for $5 million in damages, they’re coming forward to protect others.

“Their primary motivation is protecting other children and making sure that this doesn't happen again,” she said.



Rist still appears to work for Salem-Keizer Public Schools. The school website now shows him as a teacher at Kalapuya Elementary School in Salem.

The lawsuit laid out that the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, or TSPC, investigated the students’ allegations over the two years. The investigation resulted in a 60-day suspension over the summer for Rist and three years of job probation.

“They've been so incredibly traumatized by this,” said Stebbins of her clients. “And after coming forward, after sharing their story with the police, with the school district, with the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, going through all of that…That what they see is him going back and working in an elementary school. And our clients are horrified.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Salem-Keizer Public Schools wrote, “The District is aware of the pending lawsuit and has no comment on pending litigation. The District is aware of and fully cooperated in the investigation by both law enforcement and TSPC. The District is focused on the safe education of its students.”