Oregon suspect in multiple sex abuse cases may have other victims, officials say

The suspect, Antonio Arredondo, is currently in jail in Washington County. Law enforcement officials believe he may have other victims across the Pacific Northwest.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Law enforcement officials are looking for additional victims of a registered sex offender who is currently in jail in Washington County. He was indicted this month in two separate sex abuse cases, according to a joint press release from law enforcement agencies in Portland, Tigard, Washington County and Dallas.

During the course of the investigation into those indictments, officials learned of two other Oregon cases with similar circumstances involving the suspect that are currently being investigated by police in Portland and Dallas.

The suspect, 37-year-old Antonio Arredondo, is a registered sex offender due to a case in Texas similar to the cases in Oregon.

Law enforcement officials said they believe Arredondo seeks out single women with young daughters on Facebook or other social media sites and pursues a relationship with the mother. Shortly after starting the relationship, he sexually assaults the mother and/or the daughter, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say they believe Arredondo has been in the Pacific Northwest for several years and that there are additional victims in the region.

On Aug. 2, Arredondo was indicted by a grand jury in Washington County on three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sex abuse, all tied to a case out of Tigard. On Aug. 14, he was indicted on another charge of first-degree sex abuse in a separate case in Washington County.

It was during the course of the investigations into those two cases that law enforcement learned about the cases in Portland and Dallas.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of Arrendondo, please contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.