Beaverton physician's assistant accused of sexually abusing patient

Police believe that Alvin Prasad, 34, may have victimized other patients.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Investigators believe that there may be more victims of a physician's assistant accused of sexually abusing one of his patients in July, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

On Friday, a Washington County grand jury handed down an indictment of Alvin Ashneel Prasad of Portland, 34, on charges of second-degree and third-degree sex abuse.

According to Beaverton police, a 19-year-old female patient reported that Prasad performed "inappropriate and unnecessary actions" during a medical procedure in July. Prasad was employed as a physician's assistant by a Beaverton-area medical provider, though police did not specify which one.

After police investigated the report, prosecutors put evidence and testimony in the case before a grand jury, which approved the charges. Prasad has been booked into the Washington County jail.

"Based on the nature of Prasad's actions, Beaverton police detectives believe it is likely Prasad has more victims," the Beaverton Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone who has knowledge of Prasad instigating an inappropriate interaction is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department via Washington County dispatch by calling 503-526-2281.

