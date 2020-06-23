The weather may be warming up but be aware rivers are still cool

There are no lifeguards at High Rocks and Glenn Otto Park this year. Rescue workers still want people to enjoy themselves, they just want them to be safe.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many Oregonians will head to waterways to try to cool off this summer, but those can be dangerous.

Last Friday, a woman drowned in the Clackamas River near Barton Park. This weekend a man drowned at Salmon Falls county park in Marion County. Rescue crews said the water there was about 40 degrees. This time of year the water is cold and the current can be strong.



“Just know your own limitations, keep in mind those best practices for keeping your family safe, life jacket, not swimming alone, not mixing alcohol and water sports,” said Brandon Paxton from Clackamas County Fire District #1.



High Rocks near Gladstone and Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale are popular summer recreation spots. In a normal year, there would be lifeguards trained and provided by American Medical Response at those parks. They're not there now because they can't do their yearly training and certification, because the training facilities are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.