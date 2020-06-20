1 woman dead, 2 others rescued out of Clackamas County river

A good Samaritan, who called 911, was able to help one of the three people out of the water.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium responded to a river rescue at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

A good Samaritan saw three women struggling in the river and called 911. That person was able to pull one person from the water. When authorities arrived, the other two people were pulled from the river.

One woman was pronounced dead on scene.

One of the women went to an area hospital and the other refused medical treatment.

It is unclear from the tweets that the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office put out on Twitter, whether the women were swimming or were in some sort of accident that led them to be in the river.

KGW has reached out.