Oregon reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

It marks the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 206 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 6,572 cases.

It marks the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day in the state. The highest one-day total was 278, reported earlier this week on Tuesday.

Oregon has reported at least 100 daily new coronavirus cases in 11 of the past 13 days. Prior to this stretch, the state had only reported 100 cases in a day once, on April 4.

The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties:

Clackamas: 23

Coos: 1

Deschutes: 3

Douglas: 3

Hood River: 2

Jefferson: 4

Klamath: 12

Lane: 3

Lincoln: 31

Linn: 1

Malheur: 1

Marion: 20

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 49

Umatilla: 24

Union: 6

Wallowa: 1

Washington: 17

OHA also reported one more person in Oregon has died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 188.

The 188th COVID-19 death reported in Oregon was an 84-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on June 3 and died June 10 in her home. She had underlying health conditions.