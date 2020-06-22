Man drowns at Salmon Falls County Park in Marion County

27-year-old Thomas Blazack drown on Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

MARION COUNTY, Oregon — A 27-year-old man drown after jumping from a rock ledge at Salmon Falls County Park into the Santiam River on Saturday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that 27-year-old Thomas Blazack was with three friends at the park. The group decided to jump into the river from a ledge near the falls.

Blazack jumped in and had a hard time making it back to shore. He was pulled under the water, the sheriff’s office said.

The water temperature is in the 40s and the river level was high from the weather the past few weeks. These factors made for dangerous conditions, deputies said.

Multiple swift water teams from neighboring agencies were called to the scene but the rescue ultimately became a recovery. The Clackamas County dive team was called in and recovered Blazack’s body directly below the falls.