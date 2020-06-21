Body of Allyson Watterson believed to have been found in North Plains, police say

Watterson, 20, was reported missing in December 2019.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Police say a body found in North Plains on Saturday afternoon is believed to be 20-year-old Allyson Watterson, who was reported missing in December 2019.

Human remains were located on a property in the 15800 block of Northwest Corey Road in North Plains, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The owner of the property called police after finding the body while clearing brush.

The location of the body and evidence found at the scene leads detectives to believe that the body is Watterson. The Washington County Medical Examiner's office will officially identify the body.

Watterson's family has been informed of the discovery.