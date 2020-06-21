190 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Multnomah County cases accounted for about 45% of the daily total.

PORTLAND, Ore — In its daily report, Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and one more death in the state.

The new numbers bring Oregon’s death toll to 190 and the total number of known infections to 6,937.

Multnomah County had 84 new infections which is 44% of the daily total.

Oregon has reported at least 100 daily new cases of coronavirus for 13 out of the past 15 days. Prior to this stretch, the state had only reported 100 cases in a day once, on April 4.

The new cases reported are in the following counties:

Clackamas (12)

Deschutes (1)

Jackson (3)

Klamath (4)

Lane (7)

Lincoln (2)

Linn (1)

Malheur (2)

Marion (7)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (84)

Polk (1)

Umatilla (34)

Union (3)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (1)

Washington (22)

Yamhill (2)

Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

In the release, OHA announced that one case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County and county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.