Restaurant owners in Portland metro area deciding if reopening indoor dining is best move

Infection rates in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties are low enough that bars and restaurants can reopen indoor dining at 25% of maximum occupancy.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For weeks, River Pig Saloon in Northwest Portland has stayed afloat by offering outdoor dining and takeout. On Friday, owner Ramzy Hattar can once again offer indoor dining.

"It's the first step in the right direction for our industry," he said. "I'm so hopeful it keeps going in this direction so we can dig out of this hole we're all in."

On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties are among the Oregon counties moving out of the state's extreme risk level for COVID-19. This allows for indoor dining at up to 25% capacity.

"We've already gone through this once, so we know what we have to do in terms of setting up the tables and how to manage the people inside," Hattar said.

Restrictions were loosened in the Portland metro area because infection rates in the three counties dropped just below the limit of 200 cases per 100,000 people. County health officials believe social distancing and masks played a bigger role than vaccines in getting to this point.

"It's really a testament to how all of us doing our part in just the daily precautions can make a difference in loosening restrictions and driving down case rates and percent positive tests," said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.

Dan Lenzen, co-owner of Dixie Tavern in Northwest Portland, does not plan to reopen Friday. Lenzen says there are just too many unknowns, including the possibility that infection rates will rise again and force another shutdown.

"The open-close issue is a challenge for anybody in the hospitality industry because we ramp up and if we have to ramp down, it costs money to stop business," he said.

It is a risk Hattar understands but is willing to take at River Pig Saloon, even with a threat of snow in the forecast.