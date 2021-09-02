Portland metro counties improve from extreme COVID-19 risk level

Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties will move to the high risk level on Feb. 12. Ten Oregon counties improved from the extreme risk level.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland metro area counties will soon move out of Oregon’s extreme risk level for COVID-19 for the first time since November. The state’s new risk levels take effect Friday, Feb. 12.

Ten Oregon counties, including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas, improved from the state’s highest risk level, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday. Twelve counties improved their risk level and zero counties were moved into the extreme category.

“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," said Brown. "This week we will see 10 counties move out of Extreme Risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.”

Oregon's high risk level allows indoor dining at up to 25% capacity or a 50-person limit, whichever is smaller. It also allows gyms and fitness centers to allow up to 25% capacity or a 50-person limit. (See the full list of rules below)

Under Oregon’s latest framework for coronavirus-related restrictions, counties are placed into four risk level categories: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk. The extreme risk designation comes with the strictest restrictions while the lower risk category comes with the least-restrictive rules. The Oregon Health Authority reassigns risk level designations to counties every two weeks, based on the latest data on COVID-19 spread.

Here’s the full list of county risk levels. Counties will remain at these risk levels from Feb. 12 to Feb. 25.

Extreme Risk (14 counties)

Benton

Coos

Crook

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Lane

Malheur

Marion

Polk

Umatilla

Union

Wasco

Yamhill

High Risk (11 counties)

Douglas

Clackamas (Moved from Extreme)

Clatsop (Moved from Extreme)

Columbia (Moved from Extreme)

Deschutes (Moved from Extreme)

Hood River (Moved from Extreme)

Klamath (Moved from Extreme)

Linn (Moved from Extreme)

Lincoln

Multnomah (Moved from Extreme)

Washington (Moved from Extreme)

Moderate Risk (3 counties)

Harney (Moved from Lower)

Lake (Moved from Lower)

Morrow (Moved from Extreme)

Lower Risk (8 counties)

Baker (Moved from High)

Curry

Gilliam

Grant (Moved from Moderate)

Sherman

Tillamook

Wallowa

Wheeler

Here's a look at which metrics determine the risk level for each county:

In counties with high risk, the following activities will be allowed, with health and safety protocols in place. For a complete list of rules for every risk category, see the Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart below:

Eating and Drinking Establishments: Indoor dining allowed. Takeout highly recommended. Indoor capacity: not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Outdoor dining allowed. Outdoor capacity: 75 people maximum. Indoor and outdoor seating: 6 people per party and per table maximum, limit 2 households. 11:00 p.m. closing time

Indoor dining allowed. Takeout highly recommended. Indoor capacity: not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Outdoor dining allowed. Outdoor capacity: 75 people maximum. Indoor and outdoor seating: 6 people per party and per table maximum, limit 2 households. 11:00 p.m. closing time Faith Institutions, Funeral Homes, Mortuaries, Cemeteries: Indoor Capacity: Maximum 25% occupancy or 150 people total, whichever is smaller. Outdoor Capacity: 200 people maximum

Indoor Capacity: Maximum 25% occupancy or 150 people total, whichever is smaller. Outdoor Capacity: 200 people maximum Hiking and camping: Allowed

Allowed Indoor and Outdoor Shopping Centers & Malls: Capacity: Maximum 50% occupancy. Curbside pick-up encouraged

Capacity: Maximum 50% occupancy. Curbside pick-up encouraged Indoor Entertainment Establishments (includes aquariums, indoor theaters/arenas/concert halls, indoor gardens, indoor museums, indoor entertainment activities of any kind): Capacity: Maximum 25% occupancy or 50 people total, whichever is smaller. 11:00 p.m. closing time.

(includes aquariums, indoor theaters/arenas/concert halls, indoor gardens, indoor museums, indoor entertainment activities of any kind): Capacity: Maximum 25% occupancy or 50 people total, whichever is smaller. 11:00 p.m. closing time. Indoors Recreation & Fitness (includes gyms, indoor K-12 Sports, indoor collegiate sports, fitness organizations, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools): Capacity: Maximum 25% occupancy or 50 people total whichever is smaller

(includes gyms, indoor K-12 Sports, indoor collegiate sports, fitness organizations, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools): Capacity: Maximum 25% occupancy or 50 people total whichever is smaller Long-Term Care: Inside and outside visitation allowed

Inside and outside visitation allowed Offices: Recommend remote work if able

Recommend remote work if able Outdoor Entertainment Establishments (includes zoos, outdoor gardens, outdoor aquariums, outdoor theaters/stadiums): Max 75 people

(includes zoos, outdoor gardens, outdoor aquariums, outdoor theaters/stadiums): Max 75 people Outdoor Recreation & Fitness (includes outdoor gyms, outdoor fitness organizations, outdoor K-12 Sports, outdoor collegiate sports, outdoor recreational sports, outdoor pools, outdoor parks and hiking trails, outdoor campgrounds): Maximum 75 people

(includes outdoor gyms, outdoor fitness organizations, outdoor K-12 Sports, outdoor collegiate sports, outdoor recreational sports, outdoor pools, outdoor parks and hiking trails, outdoor campgrounds): Maximum 75 people Personal Services: Allowed

Allowed Retail Stores (includes street fairs/markets, grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies): 50% max capacity. Curbside pick-up encouraged

(includes street fairs/markets, grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies): 50% max capacity. Curbside pick-up encouraged S ocial and At-Home Gathering Size (Indoor): Maximum 6 people. Recommended limit: 2 households

Maximum 6 people. Recommended limit: 2 households Social and At-Home Gathering Size (Outdoor): Maximum 8 people

Note: Capacity limits for faith institutions are recommended only. Capacity limits do not apply to hiking trails or outdoor campgrounds