Family of Ralph Brown to hold news conference as search for missing man continues

Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius, has been missing since May 16. He struggles with dementia, his family said.

CORNELIUS, Ore. — The family of Ralph Brown – the former mayor of Cornelius who has been missing since May 16 – is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

KGW will stream the 2 p.m. news conference in the video player above and on YouTube.

Brown, 76, struggles with dementia and would have a hard time finding his way home, his family said.

Brown left his home near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue in Cornelius. He was driving his 2014 Blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV.

Washington County sheriff’s detectives said Brown could be anywhere. The effort to find Brown is ongoing.

Brown’s family released this timeline of events, which includes several possible sightings:

May 16, 6:30 p.m. — Left home in Cornelius

May 17, 5 p.m. — Possibly seen in Newberg on Springbrook & Hwy 99

May 23, 2:30 p.m. — Possibly seen at the North Trailhead of Silver Falls

May 23, 5:10 p.m. — Possibly seen at gas station in Eagle Creek

Brown is about 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes and is missing the tip of his right index finger.

Brown committed his life to public service. He is the former mayor of Cornelius, former Forest Grove School Board Member, involved in the Oregon Road Runners Club, worked in multiple Oregon school districts as principal and vice principal, and is a member of the United Church of Christ of Forest Grove.