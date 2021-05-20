Former Cornelius mayor missing since Sunday; detectives say he could be anywhere

Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius, has been missing since Sunday.

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County detectives are asking for people's help finding 76-year-old Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius. Brown has been missing since Sunday, May 16.

His family called Washington County sheriff's deputies right after Brown left his home near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue in Cornelius. He was driving his 2014 Blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV.

Someone called the sheriff's office and reported seeing Mr. Brown in his car in the Newberg area on Monday, May 17. Detectives are following up on leads, but say he could be anywhere at this point. They consider him a "missing and endangered man".

His family said Brown struggles with dementia and would have a hard time finding his way home. He left in a state of emotional confusion, they said.

Law enforcement asks anyone who lives along the Willamette River or near Rogers Landing County Park in Newberg to check around for Brown and his car.

People are out looking for Brown across the region, from Washington County to the Oregon Coast. He's from Astoria and family believes he could have been trying to get back there.

Family also asks anyone with rural properties to take a look around.

Brown is about 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes and is missing the tip of his right index finger.

Brown committed his life to public service. He is the former mayor of Cornelius, former Forest Grove School Board Member, involved in the Oregon Road Runners Club, worked in multiple Oregon school districts as principal and vice principal, and is a member of the United Church of Christ of Forest Grove.