Search continues for hiker who went missing Saturday evening near Horsetail Falls

Officials are looking for 71-year-old Joe Dean, who texted his wife that he was lost somewhere near the Rock of the Ages trail.

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue teams are searching for a 71-year-old missing hiker near the Horsetail Falls trail system.



The hiker, identified as Joseph (Joe) Dean, had been expected to return on Saturday. Officials said he sent his wife a text message saying that he was lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail.

The Rock of Ages Trail is popular, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said, but currently it is an unmaintained trail that has been closed since the Eagle Creek fire in 2017. It is rated as a "difficult" hike because of its steep, rocky terrain.

Sixteen search and rescue volunteers went out looking for Dean at around 11 p.m. Saturday. More help was requested overnight, and on Sunday the search party expanded.



There were approximately 65 members from various organizations searching for Dean on Sunday. In addition to ground searches, drones and an airplane are being utilized to find the missing hiker.

The search continues for 71 year old Joe Dean. There are approximately 65 total personnel assigned to the SAR, including 8 ground & rope teams. Assisting agencies: Portland Mountain Rescue @WCSOOregon @ClackCoSheriff @MCSOSAR @MountainWaveSAR @pnwsar @HRSO @CRGNSA pic.twitter.com/DgipGAkXTt — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) May 9, 2021

Dean is described as a white man, 6’2”, 160 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a long blue sleeve shirt, a yellow and black jacket, olive greens shorts, gray hiking boots, a navy blue facemask and he was carrying a blue backpack.



Dean is an experienced hiker but was not prepared to stay the night, according to officials.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was hiking in the area of Horsetail Falls or Rock of the Ages Ridge on Saturday, May 8, and may have seen or recognized Dean to please call at 503-988-7300 and refer to case number PM21-22611.





These photos were taken by @MCSOSAR during a December 2020 training in the area where search efforts are taking place today. The trails in this area have been closed and unmaintained since the Eagle Creek Fire. They are generally overgrown, indistinguishable and impassable. pic.twitter.com/apYvinVo8q — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) May 9, 2021