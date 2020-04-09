Protesters march to Penumbra Kelly Building as demonstrations continue in Portland

Earlier in the evening, The New York Times reported a man linked to a fatal shooting in downtown Portland last weekend was killed Thursday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters planned to gather in two locations for Thursday night protests.

One group was gathered at Laurelhurst Park for a direct action march. They are calling for the total abolition of the police force and prison system.

The group marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street. Upon their arrival, police warned the crowd that they needed to stay off the property. They said that included press and journalists. Violators would be subject to arrest.

Earlier in the evening, The New York Times reported a man linked to a fatal shooting in downtown Portland last weekend was killed Thursday night as officers attempted to arrest him. KGW is working to confirm the report.

Protesters also planned to be outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s condo for a “happy hour” rally. The mayor met Thursday evening with neighbors after a riot was declared earlier this week outside the building on Northwest 10th Avenue and Glisan Street. Earlier this week, Mayor Wheeler announced he would be moving out of the condo.

"To have the kind of violence and destruction we saw the other night, clearly my presence is a hazard to other people in the community, so I need to find another arrangement and that's what I'm seeking to do," Wheeler said.

This is the 14th week that protesters have been out in Portland’s streets following the killing of George Floyd.

On Wednesday night, Portland police made three arrests as a small crowd of people gathered near the North Precinct and refused to leave the area when told.

That same evening, it was released that President Trump ordered a federal review of ways to defund the city of Portland and other cities he deemed "lawless."