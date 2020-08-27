Protesters march to ICE building, police declare unlawful assembly

On Wednesday evening, the group gathered at Caruther’s Park in South Portland before marching.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters gathered for a nightly demonstration on Wednesday evening at Caruthers Park on the south waterfront. The group marched to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on the south waterfront.

Around 10:15 p.m., federal officers were out and in a standoff with protesters, Mike Baker, a correspondent for the New York Times, tweeted. The two sides remained like that for about a half-hour before feds moved in on the crowd of protesters to move them farther away from the ICE building.

At 11 p.m., Portland police announced that the gathering was being declared an unlawful assembly.

Outside an ICE facility in Portland, the feds are out and are now in a standoff with protesters. pic.twitter.com/vFxEEgVkM9 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 27, 2020

They have made calls for the abolition of the police force and prison system, according to social media posts.

Portland is now entering its 13th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday called for Portlanders to come together to denounce the violence taking place during nightly protests, while also saying he’s wrongly tried to solve several city crises, from demands for racial justice to the COVID-19 pandemic to the city's budget, on his own.

Wheeler was mostly silent over the last week as protests, riots and violence continued on a nightly basis. In Wednesday's news conference, he asked for the city’s help to "rise up" with a collective voice.