Protesters march to Portland City Hall, police declare unlawful assembly

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters took to Portland’s streets again for a nightly demonstration. On Tuesday evening, the group gathered at Shemanski Park in the Southwest Portland park blocks and marched to Portland City Hall. Upon their arrival, police declared an unlawful assembly.

The front of City Hall is all boarded up but protesters were able to find an unlocked door and went in, according to New York Times correspondent Mike Baker. Some people spray-painted walls and broke windows.

The front of city hall is all boarded up, but the crowd accidentally found out that the front doors are unlocked. pic.twitter.com/VKfy5mZgCV — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 26, 2020

Around 10:00 p.m., Portland police arrived to clear protesters out of the area. Police and protesters blocked an intersection at Southwest Jefferson and Southwest 4th and each stood in a line in a stand-off.

At around 10:20 p.m., police rushed protesters and made arrests, according to a live stream from Baker.

Protesters were on the move around 10:45 p.m. They marched to the backside of city hall on Southwest 5th Avenue, according to live streams.

Portland is now in its 13th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

Tuesday night's protest was originally going to take place at Montavilla Park with a march to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center in Northeast Portland. Earlier in the day, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office called on protesters to remain peaceful in the area.

The announcement also prompted a statement from Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafourey. "The health and emotional well-being of young people in this facility - from Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties - is our number one priority," the statement said.

She called on protesters to come to the table with leadership and discuss ways to work together on public safety reform.

The event was later changed to Shemanski Park.