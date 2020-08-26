Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to discuss protests, violence Wednesday night

Wheeler has remained mostly silent over the last week as protests and violence have continued.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a virtual news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday “to address city recovery and resilience.”

Wheeler is expected to discuss the ongoing nightly demonstrations and violence. Portland is in its 13th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Portland police have declared riots each of the last five nights and made 94 arrests. Most recently, on Tuesday night, a riot was declared after police say someone tried to set City Hall on fire. Earlier in the night, people spray-painted the building and broke windows, smashed a surveillance camera and lit a fire outside the building, police said.

Wheeler has remained mostly silent over the last week as protests and violence have continued. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday said it’s time for the violence and vandalism to end.

We must work together to deescalate the potential for confrontation, by continuing to foster community conversations and utilizing trained law enforcement officers to keep the peace and protect free speech, not soldiers. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 25, 2020

It’s also expected Wheeler will address Portland police’s limited response to dueling protests last Saturday that turned into violent brawls between alt-right and Proud Boy factions and left-wing protesters in downtown Portland. Many members of the right-wing group were armed with handguns and rifles. One alt-right member was caught on video pointing a handgun at the opposing crowd, with his finger on the trigger. Police are looking for that person.

Despite the brawling and volatility, police did not declare a riot and officers made no arrests.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell defended the bureau’s response, saying because of the ongoing nightly protests and other calls for service, only 30 officers were assigned to crowd management Saturday afternoon when the dueling protests took place.

Wheeler released the following statement Monday: