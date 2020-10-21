Portland protesters hold rally outside ICE building, arrests made

Protests have been happening regularly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Tuesday night, protesters gathered at Caruthers Park in the south waterfront to make signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. They marched to a school nearby to put the signs up.

According to a social media post, the group of protesters made the new signs after learning that BLM artwork had been “destroyed” on a fence outside the Cottonwood School of Civics and Science.

The school is right across the street from Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Federal agents rushed the crowd of protesters at nearly 10:30 p.m. and made multiple arrests. One journalist on scene said at least five people were arrested.

Without much warning, DHS officers rush the line of protesters and make several arrests. pic.twitter.com/VBj8olhvda — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) October 21, 2020

Just after 10 p.m. independent journalist, Garrison Davis captured a video showing someone performing between the protesters and federal agents. This after they seemingly clashed and two arrests were made.

At around 10 p.m. federal agents came to stand outside the ICE building and began clashing with protesters.

DHS aggressively arrests at least one protester before pushing press and legal observers away. I have not seen a single thing thrown tonight. pic.twitter.com/BQ33vFYYyS — Cascadianphotog Media (@Cascadianphotog) October 21, 2020

According to independent journalists at the scene, federal officials warned demonstrators to stay off federal property.

The federal protective services agents garrisoned inside the ICE detention facility have just warned crowds to stay off federal property. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/A8WynxLgy7 — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 21, 2020

Justin Yau tweeted from the area that some protesters graffitied "545" on the wooden panels surrounding the ICE building in reference to reports that the parents of 545 children separated from their families at the border have not been found.

Protests have been happening regularly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have rallied around issues that include police brutality, racial inequity and the defunding of police.