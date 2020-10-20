Protesters march to Portland Police Association building, set fire to pro-police advertisement on billboard

Police said someone started a fire on a billboard next to the building. The fire damaged the advertisement on the billboard and appeared to go out on its own.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators gathered at Arbor Lodge park on Monday night and marched to the Portland Police Association building. In a social media post, the group called for the abolition of the police force and prison system.

Around 10:15 p.m. a group of about 75 people arrived at the police union building, according to independent journalists at the scene. Police warned protesters to remain out of the street and not vandalize the building.

At 11:15 p.m., someone started a fire on a billboard next to the building. Police said the fire damaged the advertisement on the billboard and appeared to go out on its own. The billboard advertisement read, "Wake Up America! Thank You Portland Police Bureau."

The group left by 12:15 a.m. Officers did not engage with the group and no arrests were made.

Protests have been happening consistently in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have taken to Portland’s streets for issues that include police brutality, racial inequity, the murder of people of color by police, the abolishment of police and prisons and the defunding of police.