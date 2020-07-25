Protesters continue to demand change as federal officers remain in downtown Portland

Several groups, including the Wall of Moms, are part of Friday night’s demonstration.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A large crowd gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice and federal courthouse in downtown Portland again Friday night to protest police brutality, the presence of federal officers and racial injustice.

While many protesters went directly to the Justice Center, a large number first met at the Salmon Street Springs at Waterfront Park and then marched to the Justice Center, which is just a block south of the federal courthouse.

Several groups, including the Wall of Moms, are part of Friday night’s demonstration. Also in the crowd is Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Video from The Oregonian’s Beth Nakamura shows Hardesty addressing the crowd and calling out President Donald Trump for continuing to have federal officers in Portland.

There have been sustained nightly protests in Portland for eight consecutive weeks following the killing of George Floyd. A photo of Floyd was projected on the side the Justice Center Friday night.

Although clashes with Portland police remained consistent, the number of demonstrators in downtown Portland was declining until federal officers arrived earlier this month. Over the last few weeks, more people have continued to show up, prompting city, state and congressional leaders to criticize the federal response, saying federal agents have only escalated tensions with their aggressive tactics, including the use of tear gas and batons. Many officials, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, have asked federal officers to leave the city.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed a lawsuit against several agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Marshals Service, seeking a temporary restraining order to place greater restrictions on federal law enforcement. A judge on Friday denied Rosenblum’s request, saying the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters.

In a different case, a federal judge on Thursday granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting federal officers from arresting journalists or legal observers during protests in Portland, unless a crime was committed.

The U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams on Friday showed reporters the damage outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. According to federal prosecutors, there has been more than $50,000 in damage from graffiti, fires and vandalism.

Williams also lashed out at city and community leaders for not taking control of the nightly protests.

“This is just mindless violence and anyone who defends the violence is enabling this to continue,” Williams said.