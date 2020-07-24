18 arrested, facing federal charges related to violence in downtown Portland

Charges include arson, assaulting a federal officer and damaging government property.

PORTLAND, Ore — U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams on Friday announced 18 people have been arrested on federal charges for their alleged roles in the violence at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland this week.

In late May, large groups of people started gathering each night in downtown Portland to honor the life of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement, and to call for an end to systemic racism in law enforcement.

Those nonviolent protests were followed later by smaller groups of people gathering outside the courthouse and the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, some of these people assaulted federal officers, destroyed property and engaged in arson and vandalism.

“U.S. Marshals Service deputies and officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to nightly threats and assaults from demonstrators while performing their duties,” said a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The following people were arrested:

July 20-21

Jennifer Kristiansen, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance.

Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with trespassing on federal property.

Caleb Ehlers, 23, and Paul Furst, 22, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order.

July 21-22

Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with willfully damaging government property.

Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson.

Marnie Sager, 27, and Ella Miller, 26, are charged failing to comply with a lawful order.

Taylor Lemons, 31; Giovanni Bondurant, 19; and Gabriel Houston, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers.

July 22-23