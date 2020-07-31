Oregon State Police to step in for federal officers at Portland protests: Will it make a difference?

The drawdown of federal officers comes on the sixty-fourth consecutive night of protests in Portland, a routine that began in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

PORTLAND, Ore — For the first time in weeks, Customs and Border Protection agents and US Marshals will not be guarding Portland’s federal courthouse during anticipated protests Thursday.

Instead, Oregon State Police (OSP) has deployed 100 troopers, logistics and command staff to the embattled downtown block. For reference, OSP employs 380 troopers statewide.

A spokesman for Governor Kate Brown’s office confirmed the shift Thursday, saying it’s the result of a deal brokered with the Trump administration earlier this week.

“Governor Brown has made clear that her goal is to deescalate the nightly confrontations we have seen downtown since federal troops arrived in Portland,” said Deputy Communications Director Charles Boyle in an email Thursday. "Oregon State Police will focus on protecting free speech and protecting the public as they raise their voices peacefully to call for change.”

The drawdown of federal officers comes on the sixty-fourth consecutive night of protests in Portland, a routine that began in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

On most nights, protesters have gathered around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, the Multnomah County Justice Center and other government buildings. They routinely clashed with Portland police, who’ve said protesters set fires, launch fireworks and throw objects at them.

On multiple occasions, Portland police responded with CS gas and flashbangs.

A few weeks ago, more than a month into the demonstrations, President Donald Trump decided to deploy federal officers to the city, which Thursday he called “a beehive of terrorists”.

The federal agents, many of whom are dressed in camouflage tactical gear, have taken to indiscriminately firing tear gas and “non-lethal” munitions into crowds, hospitalizing protesters and journalists alike.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has said multiple times the arrival of those officers made the protests, which were beginning to taper off, much worse.

"The federal officers are using CS gas broadly, indiscriminately and nightly,” he said Thursday. “And that is why it is escalating the behavior we are seeing on the streets rather than de-escalating it, and that is why this must come to an end."

This week, it appeared Governor Brown had reached a deal with White House officials to pull officers back, though acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf later said in a statement federal agents would remain “…until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked.”

Thursday, multiple officials confirmed to KGW federal officers would no longer be standing guard outside the federal courthouse.

Police also cleared camps from the park in front of the building, and crews began cleaning graffiti off of it.

The Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said he hoped the swap from federal officers to OSP would have a calming effect, but he added he wasn’t sure what to expect.

"I don't know how many people are going to show up or the energy in the crowd or what the response is going to be,” he said.

Some protesters Wednesday night said they’d be glad to see federal officers leave.

Others said they worry it won’t make a difference.

“It's political now so it's just going to go on and on and on and on,” said a man who simply identified himself as Neil. “And that's what's sad because, as a Black man, it's become less about Black people and about all the other bulls***.”

KGW will have a crew on the ground at Thursday’s protests.