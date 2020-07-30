Watch: Portland mayor holds news conference on protests

Portland police cleared campers from Lownsdale and Chapman Squares in downtown Portland earlier Thursday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell are scheduled to hold separate news conferences Thursday morning.

KGW will stream both news conferences in the video player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

At 10 a.m., Mayor Wheeler is scheduled to speak with reporters about “the ongoing tensions in Portland,” according to his spokesman.

Chief Lovell will answer questions from reporters during a news conference at 11:15 a.m.

Demonstrators and federal officers clashed again on Wednesday night in downtown Portland hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced an agreement with the federal government that included a phased withdrawal of federal officers.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said federal officers will not leave Portland until Oregon State Police show they can secure federal property.

OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton said starting Thursday, OSP special operation teams and uniformed troopers will begin a two-week rotation in Portland to assist Portland police and federal officers.

The move was requested by Oregon State Police as part of the plan for federal officers to leave, according to Wheeler.