Portland police clear downtown parks early Thursday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police cleared Lownsdale and Chapman Squares in downtown Portland on Thursday morning. The move was requested by Oregon State Police as part of the plan for federal officers to leave downtown Portland, according to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
According to a Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson, Chapman and Lownsdale Squares have been closed since July 16 due to health and safety concerns.
Portland Parks and Recreation has begun and will continue extensive repairs to park restrooms, irrigation systems, benches and other amenities.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland police tweeted that everyone in the park, including members of the media, had 10 minutes to leave. Just before 6 a.m., police tweeted that the parks had been cleared and that no arrests were made.
Wheeler said Portland police, Portland Parks and Recreation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and outreach workers collaborated on clearing Lownsdale Park.
PHOTOS: Portland protests, Night 63