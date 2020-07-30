Portland police clear downtown parks early Thursday morning

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the move was requested by Oregon State Police as part of the plan for federal officers to leave downtown Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police cleared Lownsdale and Chapman Squares in downtown Portland on Thursday morning. The move was requested by Oregon State Police as part of the plan for federal officers to leave downtown Portland, according to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

According to a Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson, Chapman and Lownsdale Squares have been closed since July 16 due to health and safety concerns.

Portland Parks and Recreation has begun and will continue extensive repairs to park restrooms, irrigation systems, benches and other amenities.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland police tweeted that everyone in the park, including members of the media, had 10 minutes to leave. Just before 6 a.m., police tweeted that the parks had been cleared and that no arrests were made.

All members of the media inside Chapman and Lownsdale Squares must also comply with the order to leave the park. Failure to follow this order may be subject you to arrest or citation for trespass. All persons in the park have 10 minutes to leave the park to the North. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 30, 2020

Chapman and Lownsdale Squares have safely been cleared. Thank you to everyone who cooperated. No arrests have been made at this time. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 30, 2020

Wheeler said Portland police, Portland Parks and Recreation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and outreach workers collaborated on clearing Lownsdale Park.

This morning, @PortlandPolice will be working with Portland Parks & Recreation, the @multcoso, and outreach workers to clear Lownsdale Park. This is at the request of @ORStatePolice as part of the plan for federal officers to leave our community. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 30, 2020