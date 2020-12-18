Mayor Ted Wheeler's office encourages Kinney family to pursue options to regain 'Red House' ownership

Mayor Ted Wheeler's Office released a statement and said it encouraged the Kinney family to follow opportunities to buy the "Red House" back.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The conflict over the “Red House” on North Mississippi Avenue is on its second week of protests. Earlier this week, the people protesting and claiming to be protecting the home for the Kinney family, who had owned the home for years before it went into foreclosure and was purchased, began allowing traffic through the area. It seemed as though they were loosening the reigns on the occupation.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office announced on Thursday that it had been in contact with the Kinney family and said it was encouraging the Kinney family to follow through with options to try and regain ownership of the property.

The mayor's office released the following statement:

As negotiations continue around ownership of the red house on North Mississippi Avenue, the Mayor’s goals remain protecting lives and reducing risk to the health and safety of the surrounding community.

The Mayor’s office met with the Kinneys Wednesday in an ongoing effort to assist with a peaceful and thorough solution for the family and the neighborhood.

The Mayor’s office and other City bureaus are working hard to support de-escalation and ongoing progress. This includes opening lines of communication and supporting a resolution for everyone involved.

It appears the Kinney family now has options available to regain ownership of the property. The Mayor’s office encourages them to continue to pursue those options as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday, the developer who has purchased the “Red House” when it was foreclosed on, Roman Ozaruga, spoke to KGW.

"We are fully committed to working with stakeholders, community leaders and the city for a resolution for the benefit of the neighborhood and the community as a whole," said Ozaruga.

The statement from Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office also referenced crime in the neighborhood where the Red House is located.

The statement continued:

The Mayor’s office also continues to hear from neighboring residents, business owners and the Kinneys about troubling behaviors in the area, including threats of violence and intimidation.

The Mayor’s office recently joined the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) in a meeting with neighbors to listen to their concerns and share about steps being taken to restore safety in the neighborhood. Clearly, there is still more work to do.

Portland Police are aware that victims of crime in the Humboldt neighborhood, and even elsewhere in the city, may have delayed reporting crimes to the police. PPB created an investigative team to follow up on any formal complaints and crimes reported in the neighborhood. They are encouraging anyone who was the victim of a crime during the last several days to report it either online at PPB Online Reporting or by calling the non-emergency number at (503) 823-3333.

Work is also continuing to clean up the neighborhood. Wednesday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) removed two truckloads of fencing that surrounded the house. PBOT is also working to repair damaged signs and remove graffiti from City property. Starting today, the City’s Graffiti Program is offering removal assistance to private property locations surrounding the occupation area now that the area is cleared enough to proceed.”

A GoFundMe for the Kinney family has raised over $300,000 and will likely help the family purchase back the Red House, which is the ultimate goal of the ongoing protests.