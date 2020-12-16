No resolution yet as N. Mississippi reopens in front of Portland's 'Red House'

Mayor Wheeler's office had no updates on negotiations. However, the street has reopened to traffic and a developer said he's still on board for a resolution.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's "Red House" on North Mississippi showed another sign Tuesday that the occupation there could be loosening up. Those who say they are defending the property for the previous long-time owners are now allowing vehicle traffic to pass in front of the home.

Mayor Ted Wheeler's office described that as a good thing as the Red House saga continues into its second week. But a spokesperson for Wheeler said they checked and gotten no further updates Tuesday from the Kinney family, who have owned the house for decades, or the developer, Roman Ozaruga, who bought the house in a foreclosure sale.

Ozaruga wouldn't go on camera Tuesday, but KGW did talk to him on the phone. He said he's waiting on an offer from the Kinney family before any negotiations can begin.

"We are fully committed to working with stakeholders, community leaders and the city for a resolution for the benefit of the neighborhood and the community as a whole," said Ozaruga.



State Sen. Lew Frederick (D) said words must be followed by action.



“I hope that folks are actually able to get something done, get an agreement, get something worked out," said Frederick. "But this is a classic example, quite frankly, of the kinds of gentrification issues we've dealt with in North and Northeast Portland."

Frederick has seen neighborhoods in his district, including along North Mississippi, bought up from African American families. And he's worked for years to change predatory tactics of some banks and mortgage companies that he says take advantage, especially in tough economic times.

The state senator acknowledges there is more to the Red House situation, and he thinks some occupiers have taken advantage of it, much like some did during this year's legitimate Black Lives Matter protests in Portland.



“They could care less about the family of what's going on with the home or the housing or all those things, but this was a way for them to sort of act out, and that's one of the issues that we struggle with,” said Frederick, who added that it is a difficult challenge to figure out how to best take on injustice.

The Kinneys describe themselves as an Indigenous Black family; they used that description in court paperwork to defend still claiming the property after not paying on a loan against it.