Portland Drag-a-thon aims for world record for longest drag artist show

Organizers said Drag-a-thon pushes back against bans on drag shows happening around the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Performers are hitting the stage for 48 hours straight at Darcelle's nightclub in Portland's Old Town neighborhood.

Drag-a-thon is an official Guinness World Records attempt for the longest drag artist stage show. The event is being put on in partnership with Portland fashion boutique Wildfang. It starts July 10 and is slated to run through July 12.

"Drag-a-thon came as a direct response to all the negative stuff against the drag and trans community in other parts of the country where they're saying, 'No more drag' and 'Too much drag,' 'Less drag,' Poison Waters said on Hello, Rose City last week. "We're going the opposite. We're going to do more, more, more drag."

Montana recently became the first state to ban people dressed in drag from reading to kids at public schools and libraries. Several other states are considering similar bills. On its website, the American Civil Liberties Union is tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S. during the 2023 legislative session.

More than 60 drag queens from across the country are participating, including three drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race. There is also a long list of celebrities making an appearance, from Busy Philipps and Cheryl Strayed, to Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Stacy London is also in the line-up, along with Portland band Portugal. The Man.

Organizers are aiming to raise at least $250,000 for the Trevor Project, which provides resources and support to people ages 13-24 in LGBTQ+ communities.

All 130 seats for the event are sold out, but there are standby tickets available if some people don't show up.