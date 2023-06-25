'I’m proud of Oregon City ': First Pride event held in Oregon City

Organizers held the event despite the possibility of protests

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OREGON CITY, Ore. — People gathered at the Good Burger Shack on 7th Street in Oregon City for what was billed as round one of Oregon City Pride.

People spent the day here enjoying entertainment, playing games and making new friends.

The event raised funds for LGBTQ+ youth in Clackamas County.

Those involved say it was time for Oregon City to have an event like this.

"Obviously, I’m super excited and so is everyone else here. It's long overdue. We're here, we're queer, and not going anywhere booboo," said Event Coordinator Ecstasy Inferno.

Renee Wilson attended the event. She grew up in Oregon City and was glad to see this kind of event held here.

“It brings tears to my eyes. We need more diversity. I’m proud of Oregon City for having this. Hope there’s more to come,” said Wilson.

There had been talk that protesters would show up at the event and organizers received hate mail.

Oregon City had police monitoring the area. Protestors showed up in Oregon City but stayed about a mile away near the Children's Theater.

Organizers are working on round two of Oregon City Pride.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here