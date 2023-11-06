'Drag Queen Bingo' event held in Milwaukie despite violent threats

Organizers said Clackamas County law enforcement was surveying online message boards which contained posts threatening violence directed at the event.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Earlier this week, threats of violence shut down plans for "Drag Queen Storytime" at the Tigard Public Library. Organizers said police monitored message boards all week, leading to the cancellation of the reading.

Despite similar threats, a "Drag Queen Bingo" event was held at the Milwaukie Community Center on Sunday.

One hundred and fifty people bought tickets, priced at $50 each. Proceeds went to the Clackamas County Meals on Wheels, which supplies 275 meals a day to people throughout the county.

Last week, there were questions as to whether the event would happen when organizers said police noticed threats on online message boards.

"We seem like, 'gosh, we're just this little old community center from Milwaukie that serves about 500 seniors in this program.' How would they even know about us?" said Milwaukie Community Center Board Member Mark Elliott.

Portland drag queen Poison Waters was scheduled to read to children at the Tigard Public Library on Sunday morning, before emceeing the bingo event in Milwaukie.

But Thursday morning, Tigard police announced it wasn’t safe to hold the city-sponsored event, which was designed to celebrate Pride Month.

"It's really disheartening, but public safety is number one," Poison Waters said.

Last month, Atkinson Elementary School canceled a planned LGBTQ+ Pride event for similar reasons.

"Unfortunately, what was intended to be a celebration has become a point of controversy," Atkinson interim principal Beth Essex wrote in an email sent out to families. "Inaccurate rumors about this event have been shared on social media, leading to sensationalized media inquiries and shameful, hate-infused vitriol aimed at some of the most vulnerable members of our community."