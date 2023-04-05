Woman rescued from submerged van after it rolled down a boat ramp into the river

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being trapped in the van for about 20 minutes before fire crews were able to haul it out of the river.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after their van rolled down the boat launch ramp at Willamette Park in south Portland and into the river Wednesday morning, prompting a water rescue operation.

The incident was called in at 11:14 a.m. and the first Portland Fire & Rescue crew arrived at the ramp at 11:21 a.m. and found the van fully submerged, according to public information officer Sean Fogarty. A man had already managed to escape, but a woman was trapped in the passenger compartment.

Fire crews first tried to break the van windows using hand tools to rescue her, and they managed to break one window but couldn't get the woman out that way, Fogarty said, so they instead opted to dive down, attach straps to the van and use a winch to haul it out of the water and back onto the ramp.

Dive teams were also on the way at the time, he said, but the winch strategy worked before they arrived.

The woman was extricated from the van at 11:36 a.m. and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Fogarty said there was likely an air pocket inside the van that helped the woman survive.

The man and woman were apparently in the process of unloading a boat when the van rolled down the ramp, Fogarty said.

The van could be seen parked on the ramp after the rescue was over, shortly before noon, with multiple fire vehicles nearby and about a dozen police and fire personnel clustered around the top of the ramp.

"Some form of wheel chalk under your back tire would be a great practice" in addition to setting the parking brake, Fogarty said, noting that fire crews added stoppers behind the van wheels once they got it back on the ramp.

The large riverside park off of South Macadam Avenue is one of two Portland parks with boat launch ramps, the other being Cathedral Park in North Portland. Willamette Park has two ramps divided by a floating dock.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

