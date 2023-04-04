Person killed in Hillsboro duplex fire

While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire near East Main Street and Southeast 28th Avenue, they confirmed one person and a dog were killed.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was found dead following a fire at a duplex in Hillsboro Tuesday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

Around 7:45 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported seeing heavy, black smoke coming from the duplex near the intersection of East Main Street and Southeast 28th Avenue, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, they confirmed one person and a dog were killed. No one else was injured, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The name of the person who died has not been released.

A KGW photojournalist who was at the scene tweeted that two people in an adjacent unit safely escaped the building.

"It is two units. Because it is a duplex, they had fire involvement on both sides of the duplex, so they had to make access to both sides independently. But they were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly," said Piseth Pich, a spokesperson for Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

Crews were able extinguish the fire. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

Fatal fire investigation underway in Hillsboro. One resident and a dog in the duplex are dead. Two people in adjacent unit got out safely. @KGWNews #HillsboroFire pic.twitter.com/WNuZl85sBV — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) April 4, 2023

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here