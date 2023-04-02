Fire in Southeast Portland displaces family

Flames spread from a garage to the house on SE Tibbetts Street on Sunday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family has been displaced from their home after a fire late on Sunday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called to the house at Southeast 151st and Tibbetts Street just before 11:30 a.m. Neighbors reported smoke and flames and that people were going in and out of the home.

Firefighters faced a live electrical wire on the ground upon their arrival. They found flames burning in the garage as they searched the home for victims. All of the residents were able to get outside safely.

An electrical line severed by the flames caused a potentially dangerous situation for first responders. The power company was called out to shut off the electricity.

Crews encountered zero visibility in the home as smoke spread from the garage to the siding and to the interior. They were able to get a hose on the second floor to put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported. A family of five has been displaced due to damage to the garage and second floor.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here