Portland's iconic elk statue scheduled to return sometime next year

The city of Portland set aside $1.5 million for the restoration project, and the Portland Parks Foundation says it has kicked in $160,000 more to seal the deal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's famed elk statue will be returned to its rightful place sometime in 2024, according to the Portland Parks Foundation. It was removed during the protests of 2020 after demonstrators lit bonfires around the base of the bronze statue.

The statue was just one part of the Thompson Elk Fountain between Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square on Southwest Main Street in downtown Portland. While the statue itself wasn't damaged, city officials removed it in early July of 2020 after the fires set by protestors damaged the fountain's stone base.

City leaders have been pledging to see it returned since early last year, but a feasibility study conducted over the following months estimated that restoration and improvement costs could climb as high as $2 million. At the time it wasn't entirely clear who would foot the bill and how.

In May, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler allocated $1.5 million in the new budget to support the Thompson Elk Fountain restoration project. Now, according to the Portland Parks Foundation, the project is moving forward.

"After three years of brainstorming, studying, nudging, and negotiating, the Portland Parks Foundation is proud to announce the start of a unique public/private partnership to restore and return the city’s iconic David P. Thompson Elk Fountain to its historic home between Chapman and Lownsdale," the PPF said.

Working with city officials, the foundation developed a plan to commission full-contract drawings for the fountain's design and engineering; including a seismic upgrade, a recirculating pump and graffiti-resistant coating.

"This innovative partnership expedites the Elk Fountain's return by 18 months and assures that best preservation and resiliency practices will be applied to the design," the PPF added.

On top of the $1.5 million that Wheeler set aside in the budget, the foundation raised another $160,000 from 65 donors. A historic preservation firm called Architectural Resources Group has been lined up to do the design work, and they kicked off the process Wednesday.