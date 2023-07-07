Portland's O'Bryant Square will be renamed Darcelle XV Plaza

The square has been closed since 2018 due to structural issues with a parking garage below the park.

PORTLAND, Ore. — O'Bryant Square in Southwest Portland is getting a new name. It will now be known as Darcelle XV Plaza, paying tribute to Portland's iconic drag queen, city officials announced on Friday.

Walter Cole, who was also known under the stage name Darcelle XV, died in March at the age of 92. Darcelle launched the legendary drag cabaret "Darcelle XV Showplace" in downtown Portland after buying the building in 1967.

City officials said changing the square's name honors Darcelle's legacy and celebrates the history and culture of Portland's LGBTQ+ communities.

"By renaming O'Bryant Square to Darcelle XV Plaza, we are embracing and celebrating the indelible contributions of Darcelle XV to our city's LGBTQ+ community," said Commissioner Dan Ryan in a news release. "This renaming reflects our commitment to fostering a more inclusive city that recognizes the diversity and immense value of its residents."

Community members are invited to attend a renaming proclamation at 2 p.m. on July 13. It will be in Council Chambers at Portland City Hall.

O'Bryant Square, located on Southwest Harvey Milk Street between Park and 9th Avenue, was dedicated in 1973. It was once known as a popular lunch spot for people who visited a nearby food cart pod on Alder Street, which was later replaced by the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

The square has been closed since 2018 due to structural issues with a parking garage below the park. For the past five years, a fence has stood around the park to keep people out.

In April 2023, city council members voted to spend $4.5 million to demolish the deteriorating park. By the fall, it's expected to be an open space that will be ready for improvements.