Thousands gathered to remember, honor iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle XV

Walter Cole, who played Darcelle for more than 50 years, passed away last month at the age of 92.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Thousands fans and loved ones gathered at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Tuesday to remember Walter Cole, also known as Darcelle XV. The longtime Portland entertainer passed away in late March at the age of 92.

Cole was most famous for playing iconic drag queen Darcelle, at Darcelle XV in Portland's Old Town for 56 years. Darcelle lived to perform and gave people a safe space to be their authentic selves. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek praised her example during the memorial.

“Darcelle drew a bright line between life as a performer and Walter Cole's life, as a husband and grandparent, including changing pronouns on and off stage,” said Kotek. “That is what freedom looks like.”

In 2016 The Guinness Book of World Records Certified Darcelle as the oldest performing drag queen. Now at Darcelle's in Old Town the show goes on without the club's namesake.

“Darcelle wouldn't have wanted people to mourn without celebrating the fact that she's changed so many lives,” said Syles, a memorial attendee.

“He left behind a legacy that you can see by the crowd that's here,” said Pete, another attendee.

To many, it was only fitting that Darcelle was remembered on a stage — a platform on which she brought so many to their feet; Governor Kotek included.

"We know that being Darcelle was Walter Cole's super power,” said Kotek. “And many have said that that super power saved lives.”

