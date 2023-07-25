Belmont Goats owner looks at new properties. One option? Portland's Blackberry Castle

The goats have been a Portland attraction for years. The owner is now looking for property that has more space. One option: a mansion known as Blackberry Castle.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland's famous Belmont Goats may be on the move yet again, and this time, there's a chance they could be moving into some luxury digs. The owner is considering a Northwest Portland mansion up for auction this week known as Blackberry Castle.

The goats have been a popular attraction for years. They also serve as therapy animals that people can visit. They currently reside in a neighborhood near St. Johns in North Portland.

The woman who owns the herd of 14 goats has been looking for some property that would allow them to have more space.

“We bought the goats to keep them together in Portland and that has been our mission statements the last ten years,” said owner Jess Kurtz.

She has been working with investors the last several months to find property where she’ll be able to run her nonprofit called The Belmont Goats.

One place she’s looking at is Blackberry Castle, a sprawling mansion that sits on more than six acres on Germantown Road and is on sale for five million dollars. The property has been for sale since 2015.

The castle goes up for auction on Wednesday. It's received plenty of attention over the years and was owned by an adult film actress for a short time. Now Kurtz is hoping the house gets into the hands of one of her investors.

“We want to entertain and see where it takes us. Essentially, we’re trying to raise money to buy land, we need a permanent home, “ Kurtz said.

The Belmont Goats have moved locations several times in the last years. The nonprofit, aimed at creating a rural oasis amid Portland's urban core, started on Southeast Belmont Street 10 years ago, then moved to the Lents area. When their lease ended in 2018, they moved to North Portland in the University Park neighborhood.