Safe Rest Village replaces homeless camps, Belmont goats

Clearing homeless camps and relocating the Belmont Goats was the first step in the city's plan to build the Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A herd of goats were coaxed into a new pen in North Portland Sunday morning. It's part of the latest phase of building Portland’s Safe Rest Village along the Peninsula Crossing Trail. It's an area known for dangerous homeless camps and the Belmont goats.

The Belmont goats moved about 100 feet away into a fenced area that used to be an overrun homeless encampment. The goats were not the only community that had to move out.



“They just came in cleared us out from over here kind of on a short notice apparently, we won't be able to stay here either,” said Terrance Freeman one of the many homeless people who have camped along the Peninsula Crossing Trail for years. A spokesperson for the Safe Rest Villages told KGW more camps will have to be cleared to make room for the Village.



“We have lots of stuff that we have to carry over," Freeman said.



KGW asked Freeman if anyone had offered him resources or a spot in the Safe Rest Village. “No, they haven't,” he responded.



“People that were living in the encampment next to us were not offered an opportunity to apply for the space that's going to be here, and I have actively spoken about why I feel that was unkind and uncaring,” added Robin Casey who works with the Belmont Goats.

The homeless camps in question have been a hotspot for police for several years now. A couple of weeks ago a KGW crew was at the camp and witnessed a shooting. Now, piles of tents, tarps and trash are left over from a recent camp removal to make room for the Safe Rest Village.



“This is going to be a welcome sight for us,” said long-time neighbor Allen Corah as he sipped a glass of Champaign from his backyard.



“We're toasting to the goats,” he said as he watched his new neighbors - the goats - replace what was once a crowded encampment outside his home.



“We've been putting up with the three years of the homeless people living right in our back yard and the city wasn't doing anything about it,” Corah said. “Gunshots almost nightly out here. We used to report them but gave up on that because the police wouldn't respond.”