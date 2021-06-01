Portland police officers resign from protest response unit

The move by officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit which has responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the officers on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team during a meeting Wednesday night. Citing sources, KXL was the first to report on the move. On Wednesday, KXL Radio said Portland Police Association union executive director Daryl Turner warned in an interview on the "Lars Larson Show" that officers may resign.

The move by around 50 officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted. He is accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer.

The team has been on the front lines at social justice protests held in the city after the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd.