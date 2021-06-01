x
Local News

Portland police officers resign from protest response unit

The move by officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted.
Credit: Nathan Howard
Portland police officers walk through the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing a protest of about 200 people from in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers who serve on a specialized crowd control unit which has responded to the city’s ongoing, often violent protests have resigned en masse after criminal charges were filed against a team member. 

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the officers on the Rapid Response Team voted to resign from the team during a meeting Wednesday night. Citing sources, KXL was the first to report on the move. On Wednesday, KXL Radio said Portland Police Association union executive director Daryl Turner warned in an interview on the "Lars Larson Show" that officers may resign.

The move by around 50 officers and sergeants to disband their own team came a day after a team member was indicted. He is accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer. 

The team has been on the front lines at social justice protests held in the city after the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the officers served on the Rapid Response Team in addition to their regular assignments. The officers will stay as bureau employees and continue their regular assignments, despite no longer serving on the team.

