Oregon Department of Justice reviewing Portland police detective's actions at protest for possible criminal prosecution

The case is one of two protest cases being pursued legally involving Portland police officers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) is reviewing a Portland police detective's use of force during Portland's protests for possible criminal prosecution.

According to an article published by The Oregonian, the DOJ's investigation into Detective Erik Kammerer stems from two incidents that took place during protests last summer. Kammerer is accused of pinning a protester to the ground after she spat toward a riot control van during a protest in August of 2019.

Kammerer is also accused of hitting Elijah Warren on the side of his head with a baton on Sept. 5, 2020. Warren says the incident happened after teargas seeped into Warren's home and he went outside to talk with officers. Warren filed a lawsuit against Kammerer and the city of Portland.

KGW spoke with Warren in May.

"I was struck with a baton across the side of my right ear and the back of my head and it busted me open when he hit me with the baton," Warren said.

Warren said the officers he had been talking to pulled the attacking officer away. He had several injuries including a concussion and a cut ear.

KGW reached out to Kristina Edmunson, the communications director for the state's DOJ. Edmunson confirmed the state's DOJ is investigating Kammerer, but was not able to provide additional details about the investigation.